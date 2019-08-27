PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson 'marginally more optimistic' for Brexit deal on.ft.com/2HslUbF

Space industry calls on Johnson to act on his words on.ft.com/2HtcYCU

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572m in opioid trial on.ft.com/2HssUW1

Boeing faces first lawsuit from 737 Max customer on.ft.com/2HudDUC

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “marginally more optimistic” about striking a new Brexit deal with the European Union but added that talks with the bloc could go on until the Oct.31 deadline.

Graham Peters, chair of UKspace, the trade body that represents satellite operators and manufacturers, called on the government to commit 150 million pounds ($184.16 million) a year to a national space innovation fund to help commercialise research.

Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $572 million by an Oklahoma judge on Monday, after the company was found responsible for bills related to the state’s opioid crisis.

Avia Capital Services, a subsidiary of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, is suing Boeing Co for breach of contract in relation with the grounding of the U.S. manufacturer’s 737 Max jets over safety concerns. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)