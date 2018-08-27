PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Uber gears up for shift to bikes on short trips

China’s Didi suspends Hitch carpool service after second murder

Russia’s Alrosa chases China diamond market growth

Wonga considers insolvency after surge in customer complaints

Overview

Ride-hailing app Uber Technologies Inc is planning a shift in emphasis from cars to electric bicycles and scooters for shorter journeys as part of its long-term strategy, the company’s Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said.

Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing has suspended its carpooling service after the second murder of a female passenger this year. A 20-year old woman in the coastal city of Wenzhou was raped and killed during a Hitch ride on Friday.

Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond producer, is increasing its marketing spend in China, where it sold diamonds worth $180 million last year.

Wonga, the UK’s biggest payday lender, confirmed that it was assessing “all options” after a sharp rise in complaints from customers claiming they should not have been given loans.