PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 28

Saudi Arabia has cut the length of time that Saudi Aramco has exclusive rights to the kingdom’s vast oil and gas fields, raising questions about the state energy company’s long-term production and revealing a power struggle between the company and the government.

Toyota Motor Corp will invest $500 million in Uber Technologies Inc to jointly work on developing self-driving cars.

Rachel Whetstone is leaving Facebook Inc to join Netflix Inc to run global communications for the streaming service.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to invest at least $300 million in One97 Communications, the parent company of India’s largest mobile payments group Paytm.