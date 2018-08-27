FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Saudi Aramco loses its ‘in perpetuity’ oil and gas rights

on.ft.com/2P7ZT3p

Toyota invests $500m in Uber driverless car partnership

on.ft.com/2PeyVY1

Rachel Whetstone swaps Facebook for Netflix to run global comms

on.ft.com/2Pd1THt

Buffett plans stake in Indian digital payments company Paytm

on.ft.com/2PeU44n

Overview

Saudi Arabia has cut the length of time that Saudi Aramco has exclusive rights to the kingdom’s vast oil and gas fields, raising questions about the state energy company’s long-term production and revealing a power struggle between the company and the government.

Toyota Motor Corp will invest $500 million in Uber Technologies Inc to jointly work on developing self-driving cars.

Rachel Whetstone is leaving Facebook Inc to join Netflix Inc to run global communications for the streaming service.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to invest at least $300 million in One97 Communications, the parent company of India’s largest mobile payments group Paytm.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
