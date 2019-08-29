PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson provoked a constitutional uproar on Wednesday when he announced plans to suspend Britain’s parliament for more than a month before Brexit, daring opponents of his Brexit strategy to vote down his government.

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it had failed to adhere by its own privacy ideals when it hired contractors to listen to customers’ audio recordings of its voice assistant Siri and issued new policies to protect user privacy.

British travel operator Thomas Cook Group Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed to key terms of a rescue deal with China’s ! and its debtholders that aims to save the debt-ridden group.

Private equity-backed German software company TeamViewer said it plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the end of 2019, with the offering expected to value the company at €4 billion ($4.46 billion) to €5 billion ($5.57 billion), according to a person familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler )