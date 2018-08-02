PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Labour calls for inquiry into ex-Tory chairman Grant Shapps on.ft.com/2OBBuE5

U.S. spy chiefs warn of 'pervasive' Russian meddling on.ft.com/2vc6qCJ

Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner in Zimbabwe election on.ft.com/2OGmu7Y

Overview

Britain’s Labour Party has called for a parliamentary probe regarding whether former Conservative Party chair Grant Shapps had correctly disclosed his interest in a role, which could have earned him cryptocurrency tokens worth thousands of pounds.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s top aides said on Thursday that Russia is behind “pervasive” attempts to interfere in upcoming U.S. elections, in a rejection of denials of meddling that Russian President Vladimir Putin made directly to Trump.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former spy chief installed after Robert Mugabe’s removal in a coup in November, on Friday won a poll marred by the deaths of six people in an army crackdown on opposition protests. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)