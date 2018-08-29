PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Alex Salmond quits Scottish National Party

UK and EU set to miss target of Brexit deal by October

May pledges 10.5 mln stg to Nigeria to tackle terrorism and trafficking

Aston Martin to launch London IPO

Overview

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond said on Wednesday he has resigned from the Scottish National Party and appealed for public donations to help fund his legal challenge against the SNP-led government over harassment allegations against him.

The United Kingdom and the European Union are unlikely to meet their target of agreeing to a Brexit deal by October, Britain’s Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has admitted.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged 10.5 million pounds ($13.67 million) in funding to help Nigeria fight human trafficking and terrorism on the second day of her trip to Africa.

Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin plans to float on the London Stock Exchange this year after a set of half-year results that saw sales and profits for the company hit record levels.