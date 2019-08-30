PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Ruth Davidson quit as leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland citing Brexit and personal reasons, delivering a blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she led a resurgence for the party in Scotland during her eight years in charge.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit negotiators will meet twice a week with European Union officials next month in an attempt to rework the Brexit agreement that Britain’s parliament has repeatedly rejected.

Switzerland’s UBS Group AG appointed former Credit Suisse Group AG executive Iqbal Khan as co-president of its wealth management division as the company moves to address concerns about succession planning and lacklustre performance.

Tullow Oil Plc said its deal to sell significant stake of its undeveloped Lake Albert project in Uganda to France’s Total SA and China’s China National Offshore Oil Corporation CNOOC has been called off due to a tax dispute with the Ugandan authorities.

British Steel subsidiary TSP Projects is being bought by the French engineering and consultancy group Systra taking the company out of liquidation and saving some 400 jobs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler )