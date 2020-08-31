PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- London West End retailers pitch for help in tempting back shoppers on.ft.com/3bbeM1h

- Former Saga chief to return as chairman and invest 100 million stg on.ft.com/3luVFUp

- Tory MPs warn Sunak against raising taxes to plug fiscal hole on.ft.com/2GdrIIr

Overview

- Retailers in London’s central shopping district are calling for more government action to help them weather a COVID-19 slump in sales that has proved longer-lasting than in other cities and towns.

- Saga, the UK over-50s travel and insurance specialist, is planning to raise 150 million pounds ($200.33 million) in fresh capital and bring back its former chief executive and chairman Roger De Haan, as it seeks to shore up its badly bruised cruises and package holidays business.

- Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has been warned by Conservative MPs not to order big tax increases on the wealthy and business to fill the fiscal hole left by COVID-19, amid signs of growing unrest on the Tory benches as they prepare to return to Westminster. ($1 = 0.7488 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)