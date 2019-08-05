PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 5

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Flint to step down as HSBC chief executive on.ft.com/2Xg9WvJ

Johnson to upgrade 20 hospitals in 1.8 bln stg NHS cash boost on.ft.com/2YHPhk6

Strike by Heathrow workers called off at eleventh hour on.ft.com/2YLXbsI

Overview

HSBC Holding Plc’s Chief Executive Officer John Flint will step down from his role, the bank announced on Monday, as it cited “an increasingly complex and challenging global environment”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a hospital building programme across England on Monday in a bid to stamp his mark on the National Health Service by pledging a 1.8 billion pound ($2.19 billion) cash injection.

Workers at Heathrow airport have called off a planned strike over low pay for Monday to allow for further talks in the dispute, trade union Unite said.