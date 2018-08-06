PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Hammond warns over French effort to stifle City with red tape on.ft.com/2KrIMGV

Corbyn apologises again for hurt caused by anti-Semitism on.ft.com/2KvNp2G

House of Fraser's landlords deal removes rescue hurdle on.ft.com/2MnlT9o

UK chancellor Philip Hammond warned City leaders at a private meeting in July to prepare for a French-led attempt by the European Union to restrict Britain’s financial services sector with red tape after Brexit.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn apologised for the hurt caused by the ongoing row over anti-Semitism in the party, insisting “we must drive it out of our movement for good”.

House of Fraser settled a legal challenge by a group of its landlords that had threatened to scupper a sale of the struggling British department store group. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Bill Trott)