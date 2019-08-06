PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sports Direct buys Jack Wills for 12.75 mln stg on.ft.com/2ZzUJ5V

Belfast shipyard set to file for insolvency on.ft.com/2ZAxN6t

Monzo tells almost 500,000 customers to change pin on.ft.com/2Zyrd0g

Overview

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc has bought the UK business of clothing retailer Jack Wills out of administration for 12.75 million pounds ($15.51 million).

Harland and Wolff, the Belfast shipyard that built the Titanic, is expected to file for insolvency after failing to find a buyer.

British digital bank Monzo has asked almost half a million of its customers to change their card PIN (personal identification number) after uncovering a potential security flaw.