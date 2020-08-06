PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Christopher Bauer, 44, a German businessman credited for one of Wirecard AG’s biggest sources of stated profits has been reported dead a month after it was declared he was under investigation over the payments company’s collapse.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has threatened a broad crackdown on Chinese technology companies which have access to American data, including banning an unspecified number of the country’s apps

Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. government have reached a deal worth more than $1 billion, with the latter set to secure 100 million doses of the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Arsenal is to cut 55 non-playing jobs after being hit by falling revenues owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.