PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 7

Indra Nooyi to step down as PepsiCo chief after 12 years at helm on.ft.com/2vnaYpX

Saudi Arabia freezes trade with Canada on.ft.com/2vq9knn

UniCredit files 90 mln euros claim against Caius Capital on.ft.com/2vlk1I0

PepsiCo Inc has appointed Ramon Laguarta to take over as chief executive from Indra Nooyi, handing the reins to a veteran who led the company’s fast-growing emerging markets business.

Saudi Arabia will suspend new trade and investment with Canada after that country’s foreign ministry urged Riyadh to release arrested civil rights activists, it said in a statement.

UniCredit SpA is seeking damages of around 90 million euros ($104.01 million) from Caius Capital over the British hedge fund’s action in recent months regarding a complex debt instrument used by the Italian bank.