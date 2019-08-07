PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Glencore Plc will halt production at Mutanda mine, the world’s largest cobalt mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, from the end of this year following a slump in cobalt prices.

Novartis AG could face civil or criminal penalties after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating the accuracy of some of the data the pharmaceutical company submitted for the approval of its drug Zolgensma.

Klarna has become the largest private fintech start-up in Europe after a new funding round valued the Swedish online payments firm at $5.5 billion ahead of a potential stock market flotation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)