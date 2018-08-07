PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Indian ride-hailing app Ola maps out route into UK on.ft.com/2vsbC5D

Kroenke emerges victorious over Usmanov in battle for Arsenal on.ft.com/2vtf6EF

Musk declares plan to take Tesla private on.ft.com/2OPSbM3

Overview

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola said on Tuesday it plans to launch services in Britain this year, months after expanding operations in Australia, intensifying its rivalry with U.S. peer Uber Technologies Inc.

American billionaire Stan Kroenke has struck a deal to take full control of Arsenal by buying out Russian rival Alisher Usmanov, valuing the English Premier League club at around $2.3 billion.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday he is considering taking Tesla Inc private in what would be the largest deal of its type, moving the electric car maker out of the glare of Wall Street as it goes through a period of rapid growth under tight financial constraints. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)