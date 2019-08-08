PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Ataer Holding, an investment group owned by Turkey’s military pension fund is negotiating with the UK government about buying British Steel.

British Airways, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, said it had resolved an IT failure at three London airports that caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled on Wednesday.

UK’s Ineos has replaced longstanding auditor PwC with Big Four rival Deloitte following a tax avoidance row that sparked tensions between the accountancy group and the company. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)