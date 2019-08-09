PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson eyes election in 'days after' Brexit on.ft.com/2YQv0ZT

Train groups reverse move to depart from Interrail scheme on.ft.com/2YSQgOv

UniCredit chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni dies at 76 on.ft.com/2YSQbKH

Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would hold a general election in the “days after” the country has left the European Union on Oct. 31 if he is forced to go to the polls should a parliamentary no-confidence vote succeed against his government, according to senior aides to the prime minister.

British train operators will continue participating in the Europe-wide Interrail pass, little more than 24 hours after announcing they would be leaving the scheme.

Fabrizio Saccomanni, chairman of Italy’s UniCredit SpA and a former Italian economy minister, died suddenly on Thursday at the age of 76. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)