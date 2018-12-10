PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Nicolas Breteau, the new chief executive of TP ICAP Plc , has ruled out making big deals for the coming year, preserving cash in favour of finishing off a delayed integration of its 1.3 billion pound ($1.65 billion) purchase of rival ICAP two years ago.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal has been dealt with another blow after a House of Commons cross-party business committee report said it could not find even one company that thought the prime minister’s deal was better than the status quo.

China’s Mobike is under investigation by data regulators in Germany over suspicions that the fast-growing bike-sharing group might be in breach of European data law.

Britain’s defence ministry will on Monday announce the awarding of contracts to build its newest frigate to three teams led by defence companies BAE Systems Plc, Babcock International Group Plc and Atlas Electronik UK. ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)