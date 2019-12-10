Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Lloyd's of London turns to 300 million stg debt to fund overhaul on.ft.com/348R1l8

- South Africa to impose its biggest rolling power blackouts on.ft.com/2P6fFig

- Boris Johnson faces criticism for lack of ‘care’ over NHS child picture on.ft.com/342LLiP

- HSBC reshuffles top team ahead of restructuring on.ft.com/2qB47tI

Overview

- Lloyd’s Of London said on Tuesday it had raised 300 million pounds ($384.90 million) of debt to fund an overhaul.

- South Africa’s Eskom said on Monday that it would cut 6,000 megawatts of power from the grid as it tries to stop the total collapse of the nation’s power supply.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire on Monday for his response to being shown a photo of a sick child lying on a hospital floor ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

- HSBC announced a change of its top executives and hired a new chief operating officer as part of a reshuffle under interim chief executive Noel Quinn.

$1 = 0.7794 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

