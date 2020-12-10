PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sunday deadline set for 'firm decision' on Brexit talks on.ft.com/37032OA

Pfizer/BioNTech say EMA breach exposed vaccine documents on.ft.com/2Kc9rNr

Canada prepares to roll out Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine next week on.ft.com/3gDepPB

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union have set a Sunday deadline for a “firm decision” about their future-relationship negotiations after three hours of talks in Brussels.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said documents related to their Covid-19 vaccine had been exposed in a cyber attack on the European Medicines Agency.

Canada has become the third country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, as it prepares to take delivery of the first shots as early as next week.