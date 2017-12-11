PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BAE Systems signs off 5 bln pound Qatar deal for 24 Typhoon fighters on.ft.com/2C1yhY6

* Leading London NHS trust chairman quits amid funding crunch on.ft.com/2C1c64b

* UK financial watchdog’s fines increase tenfold on.ft.com/2C0ubPP

* Corbyn backs call for MPs’ pension fund to divest fossil fuels on.ft.com/2BX7egl

Overview

- Ensuring UK production of the combat aircraft into the mid-2020s, BAE Systems and Qatar finalised a 5 billion pound deal for 24 Typhoon fighter jets.

- Bob Kerslake, the chairman of one of the UK’s biggest and busiest NHS trusts, resigned from his post at King’s College Hospital over the government’s approach to the “enormous challenges” around funding.

- UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s total fines for the year stand at 229.4 million pounds compared with the 22.2 million pounds levied in 2016, a tenfold increase in the level of fines meted out by the UK’s financial watchdog.

- Labour party’s John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn are joining a campaign for the 612 million pounds parliamentary pension fund to drop its investments in fossil fuels.