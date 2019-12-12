Regulatory News - Americas
December 12, 2019 / 1:13 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 12

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Nestlé to sell Häagen-Dazs ice cream business for $4bn on.ft.com/2PEVw1s

- Amazon deal with Deliveroo faces in-depth competition probe on.ft.com/38r71T7

- Polls cast doubt on Tory hopes of securing a decisive majority on.ft.com/34dqymH

- Post Office reaches £58m settlement with sub-postmasters on.ft.com/36qRPmT

Overview

-Nestlé SA has agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business for $4 billion in cash to Fronreri, creating a stronger challenger to Unilever in the frozen dessert category.

- Amazon’s purchase of a stake in Deliveroo has been put in doubt by Britain’s competition and Markets Authority regulator which said it will harm competition in the online food delivery and grocery markets.

- Ahead of UK elections, opinion polls suggest Boris Johnson’s hopes of securing a decisive parliamentary majority are narrowing.

- The Post Office has agreed to pay 58 million pounds ($74.41 million) to settle a three-year legal battle with hundreds of sub-postmasters.

$1 = 0.7794 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below