PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Nestlé to sell Häagen-Dazs ice cream business for $4bn on.ft.com/2PEVw1s

- Amazon deal with Deliveroo faces in-depth competition probe on.ft.com/38r71T7

- Polls cast doubt on Tory hopes of securing a decisive majority on.ft.com/34dqymH

- Post Office reaches £58m settlement with sub-postmasters on.ft.com/36qRPmT

Overview

-Nestlé SA has agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business for $4 billion in cash to Fronreri, creating a stronger challenger to Unilever in the frozen dessert category.

- Amazon’s purchase of a stake in Deliveroo has been put in doubt by Britain’s competition and Markets Authority regulator which said it will harm competition in the online food delivery and grocery markets.

- Ahead of UK elections, opinion polls suggest Boris Johnson’s hopes of securing a decisive parliamentary majority are narrowing.

- The Post Office has agreed to pay 58 million pounds ($74.41 million) to settle a three-year legal battle with hundreds of sub-postmasters.