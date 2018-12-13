PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May wins vote of confidence on.ft.com/2LdURl3

Theresa May looks to Brussels to defuse backstop row on.ft.com/2C8h40Z

UK outsourcer Amey up for sale to private equity on.ft.com/2CadMKZ

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May survived a confidence vote by the Conservative Party on Wednesday by 200 to 117 votes, after a day of intense backroom lobbying at Westminster.

Theresa May is heading to the EU Brexit summit on Thursday, seeking legal assurances over the Northern Ireland backstop, as she tries to strengthen non-binding EU language suggesting that the measure would only ever apply for “a short period”.

Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SA is in talks to sell UK outsourcer Amey, which it bought in 2003, to private equity firms PAI Partners and Greybull Capital, according to people close to the vendors.