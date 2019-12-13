PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- M&C Saatchi draws FCA scrutiny over accounting disclosure on.ft.com/35iNa6m
- StanChart sells stake in Indonesia's Permata Bank for $1.3 billion on.ft.com/34bVeEB
- Boris Johnson on course for sweeping UK election victory on.ft.com/2RHW6ym
- Wizz Air to set up low-cost airline in Abu Dhabi on.ft.com/2Pf9U1G
Overview
- The Financial Conduct Authority is questioning how M&C Saatchi disclosed accounting problems that prompted the advertising group’s share price to tumble.
- Standard Chartered has sold its stake in Indonesia’s Bank Permata on Thursday for $1.3 billion.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party looks set for a resounding victory in Britain’s election on Thursday as an exit poll put the Conservatives on course for a crushing majority of 86.
-Wizz Air said on Thursday it planned to launch Wizz Air Abu Dhabi next year to tap into growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent.
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom