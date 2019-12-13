PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- M&C Saatchi draws FCA scrutiny over accounting disclosure on.ft.com/35iNa6m

- StanChart sells stake in Indonesia's Permata Bank for $1.3 billion on.ft.com/34bVeEB

- Boris Johnson on course for sweeping UK election victory on.ft.com/2RHW6ym

- Wizz Air to set up low-cost airline in Abu Dhabi on.ft.com/2Pf9U1G

Overview

- The Financial Conduct Authority is questioning how M&C Saatchi disclosed accounting problems that prompted the advertising group’s share price to tumble.

- Standard Chartered has sold its stake in Indonesia’s Bank Permata on Thursday for $1.3 billion.

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party looks set for a resounding victory in Britain’s election on Thursday as an exit poll put the Conservatives on course for a crushing majority of 86.

-Wizz Air said on Thursday it planned to launch Wizz Air Abu Dhabi next year to tap into growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent.