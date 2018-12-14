PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May's attempt to rescue Brexit deal snubbed by EU leaders on.ft.com/2CcN2tj

Labour floats break-up of big four accounting firms on.ft.com/2Cas5z5

Capita misses army recruitment targets by 30 pct for 6 years on.ft.com/2CartJw

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to rescue her Brexit deal was snubbed in Brussels on Thursday night, with EU leaders accusing her of having no viable proposals to sell her plan to a hostile British parliament.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party will propose on Friday that the UK businesses of the big four accounting firms should be broken up and the audit firms should drop a huge number of their most prized clients.

Outsourcing firm Capita Plc missed its target to recruit new soldiers into the British army by an average of 30 percent every year since its 10-year contract with the Ministry of Defence began in 2012, the National Audit Office said in a damning new report. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)