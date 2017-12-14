FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 14
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 1:00 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Lufthansa abandons plans to buy Air Berlin's Niki on.ft.com/2AFjvsP

- Gemalto rejects 'opportunistic' 4.3-billion-euro Atos takeover offer on.ft.com/2AAWUh3

- Investec teams up with UK fintech on client services on.ft.com/2ABKV2R

- Murdoch family to hold less than 5 pct of Disney after Fox sale on.ft.com/2ACeGRb

Overview

- Deutsche Lufthansa AG abandoned plans to buy Air Berlin Plc’s subsidiary, Niki. The European Commission was concerned that the deal to would lead to higher prices and less consumer choice.

- Atos SE’s proposal to takeover Gemalto NV for 4.3 billion euros was rejected by Gemalto saying the offer significantly undervalued the company.

- Investec, the Anglo-South African lender, is teaming up with UK fintech MarketInvoice in the first move by a bank to outsource the provision of some of its client-facing banking services to a technology platform.

- Less than 5 percent of Walt Disney Co will be held by Rupert Murdoch and his family following the planned $60 billion sale of 21st Century Fox entertainment assets to Disney. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
