PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 16

- The London Stock Exchange Group is set to reshuffle top management by replacing its chief information officer Chris Corrado with Anthony McCarthy, the chief information officer of its LCH clearing house.

- The Treasury said on Sunday that no final decision had yet been taken regarding the new Bank of England governor and there was no certainty of an announcement before Christmas.

- French private equity group Ardian has agreed to buy a majority stake in UK’s Audiotonix in a deal which puts the company at an enterprise value of almost one billion euro ($1.10 billion).

- KPMG has cut down the pay of its UK leadership team by 6 million pound after profits fell by 14%.