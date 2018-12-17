PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The UK government will introduce steps on Monday to improve workers’ rights and empower agencies to enforce labour market standards, in an attempt to address the rise of the so-called gig economy, where platforms like Deliveroo and Uber connect customers and workers directly.

Prime Minster Theresa May on Sunday came under further pressure from senior members of her Cabinet to end the deadlock over Brexit by testing different versions through a vote in parliament.

British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has made an approach to buy steel trading and distribution company Stemcor, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)