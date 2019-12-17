PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Boris Johnson to shut door on extending Brexit transition on.ft.com/2S24M2D

- British Airways' pilots back revised pay offer to end strikes on.ft.com/38OA2IC

- Two former Serco directors charged with fraud on.ft.com/2ti9zCG

- UK-based effects studio Cinesite gets $112m financing to go global on.ft.com/2M1CdyK

Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will publish a Brexit legislation this week which will legally prohibit him from extending the standstill transition period covering relations with the EU beyond December 2020.

- British Airways pilots voted on Monday to accept an agreement to end a dispute over pay which resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline’s history.

- Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on Monday charged two of Serco’s former directors with fraud and false accounting as part of a long-running investigation into a scandal over its electronic monitoring contract with the Ministry of Justice.

- British effects studio Cinesite said on Monday it has secured $112 million in financing and investment to aid international acquisitions.