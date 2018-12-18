PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British defence secretary Gavin Williamson will on Tuesday tell MPs his plans to maintain the country’s “tier one” military status and introduce a new 500-million-pound ($630.60 million) transformation fund to address emerging threats.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she will give MPs a vote on her Brexit deal in the week starting January 14.

European Banking Authority criticised banks for not providing enough information to their customers regarding the impact of Brexit on their services.

Energy group Centrica Plc said Sarwjit Sambhi would replace Mark Hodges as the chief executive of its consumer division in March. ($1 = 0.7929 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)