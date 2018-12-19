PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted on her plans to slash European Union migration after Brexit, focusing on tight visa restrictions on unskilled workers.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Tuesday that it has appointed Katie Murray as chief financial officer.

Manchester United will pay its manager José Mourinho more than 10 million pounds ($12.65 million) after he left the club following the Premier League club’s dismal start to the season.

Government guidance released on Tuesday shows hundreds of thousands of UK citizens in European Union countries have no assurance whether their UK state pension will continue to uprate every year under no-deal Brexit.