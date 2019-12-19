PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change on.ft.com/2Z7hRZZ

- Volvo sells struggling Japan unit UD Trucks to Isuzu Motors on.ft.com/35HQj00

- BMW, Daimler reverse out of car-sharing venture on.ft.com/2Z4b1oj

Overview

- Louis Dreyfus said it has named Patrick Treuer as its new chief financial officer in the latest management change.

- Sweden’s Volvo AB is selling its low-margin Japanese business to Isuzu Motors as the two companies seek to set up a strategic alliance.

- BMW AG and Daimler AG are pulling their car-sharing services out of North America and the United Kingdom, citing rising costs and insufficient customer interest.