PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 2

Headlines

Mark Carney to become UN climate envoy

Chinese tech groups writing UN facial recognition standards

Maltese PM to quit amid growing fury over journalist’s death

Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will take up a role as United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance when his term at the central bank ends next year.

Chinese technology companies like ZTE Corp, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd are shaping new facial recognition and surveillance standards at the UN, according to leaked documents obtained by the Financial Times.

Malta’s embattled prime minister Joseph Muscat has announced his intention to step down, as a probe into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia stoked public anger over alleged high-level official corruption. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)