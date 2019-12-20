PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Bank of England’s former deputy governor Andrew Bailey has been chosen as its new governor, with the appointment to be announced as early as Friday.

- Naspers Ltd and Takeaway.com on Thursday tabled new and final offers for Just Eat as the takeover battle for the British food delivery company entered its endgame.

- Britain’s Heathrow’s timetable for its third runway faces further delay after the UK aviation regulator said it was minded to approve only just over half the amount of what Heathrow wants to spend on its project ahead of a final approval.