PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 20

Headlines

Overview

GlaxoSmithKline Plc revealed its plan to split its businesses into two, after forming a joint venture with its U.S. rival Pfizer Inc.

The UK financial regulator said it had fined Santander UK Plc with 33 million pounds ($41.64 million), after the bank failed to transfer funds to beneficiaries of customers who had died.

UK work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd said a second vote could become “plausible” if parliament dismisses Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the European Union.