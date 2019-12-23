PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Vodafone nears full-fibre deal with Goldman-backed telecoms group on.ft.com/390APGt

- Heathrow shows detailed costings for third runway on.ft.com/392mRni

- Pentagon wants open-source 5G plan in campaign against Huawei on.ft.com/2riPBXR

Overview

- Vodafone Plc and Goldman Sachs-backed telecoms company CityFibre are nearing a new deal that would pave the way for a huge investment in full-fibre lines.

- Britain’s Heathrow Airport has laid out detailed costings for its third runway expansion, including an option to spend an additional 3 billion pound ($3.90 billion) over the first 15 years.

- The Pentagon is urging U.S. telecoms equipment makers to join forces on 5G technology in a drive to offer a homegrown alternative to China’s Huawei. ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)