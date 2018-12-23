PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RBS seeks German banking licence

Gatwick drone suspects released by police without charge

Trump removes Mattis two months early after rebuke

Overview

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has applied for a German banking license to help maintain access to European markets after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

British police on Sunday released without charge two people arrested earlier in an inquiry over drone activity that brought the Gatwick airport in London to a standstill in recent days.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months earlier than had been expected. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)