PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 25

Dec 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK faces prospect of lowering VAT threshold after Brexit (on.ft.com/2QLGuup)

- China's Ant Financial in talks to buy WorldFirst for $700 mln (on.ft.com/2QT9Qat)

- UK government dismisses suggestion Gatwick drones did not exist (on.ft.com/2QOQbs8)

Overview

- The Commons European scrutiny committee warned on Monday that Britain faces the prospect of being forced by the European Union to lower the VAT threshold for smaller companies after Brexit because it would not be able to use the veto it currently enjoys as a member.

- Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate, is in talks to buy WorldFirst, the UK-based international payments group, for about $700 million.

- A police suggestion that there might have been no drone behind last week’s disruption at Gatwick airport has been dismissed as “miscommunication” by the UK government, as ministers sought to maintain control of the crisis aftermath.