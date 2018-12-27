PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK business confidence sinks to lowest in 18 months (on.ft.com/2BGwDeY)

- Shoppers in England face doubling of plastic bag levy to 10 pence (on.ft.com/2BDLTsU)

- WeWork's take-up of London office space almost halves (on.ft.com/2BGiGxN)

Overview

- The Institute of Directors, a corporate lobby group, said on Thursday that Britain’s business leaders have lost confidence in the health of the UK economy and are more concerned for it in 2019 than at any time in the past 18 months.

- The government, as part of accelerating efforts to tackle plastic waste, has proposed that all English retailers charge shoppers 10 pence per plastic bag starting January 2020.

- U.S. shared office space provider WeWork Cos almost halved the amount of new space it signed up in London this year as competition increased.