PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Zhang Ming, Beijing’s ambassador to the European Union has warned the bloc against pursuing policies to restrain Chinese companies’ access to Europe, mentioning it would damage its own interests and discourage investment.

- Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk is nearing to make a number of acquisitions to boost its land-based logistics business after the company strengthened its balance sheet.

- Jiang Xiyun, the former chairman of troubled Hengfeng Bank, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, Yantai Intermediate People’s Court said on Thursday.