PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Labour opposes 'indicative votes' for MPs on Brexit on.ft.com/2BFK7ro

- China's Zoomlion pursues overseas technology deals on.ft.com/2QVo6iS

- US government shutdown set to drag into new year on.ft.com/2BHsd7G

Overview

- Labour Party finance spokesman John McDonnell said his party is opposed to the idea of MPs having “indicative votes” on options to try to resolve the current parliamentary stalemate over Brexit.

- Chinese heavy machinery company, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co Ltd, is hunting for acquisitions in Europe to boost its technological prowess. Xia Jun, a vice president at Zoomlion, said the company was considering deals in Germany and France, but gave no details.

- A partial U.S. government shutdown appears likely to drag into the new year, after the Congress made no progress on Thursday towards ending the impasse over funding for the border wall. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)