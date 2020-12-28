PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK and Turkey to sign free trade deal this week on.ft.com/2WM2JRB

- Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to be approved by UK within days on.ft.com/3aLgNTv

- Boris Johnson admits Brexit deal is limited for financial services on.ft.com/3puTsK6

- COVID-19 and Storm Bella rip into UK Boxing Day sales on.ft.com/3pkA16y

Overview

- The UK and Turkey are set to sign a free trade deal on Tuesday, the first since Boris Johnson secured a new trade agreement with the EU.

- The UK will approve the Oxford university/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the coming days, with the number of people being vaccinated expected to increase significantly from the first week of January.

- Boris Johnson has admitted that the Brexit trade deal failed to meet his ambitions on financial services, as Brussels signalled that the City of London must wait until after January 1 to learn what market access it will have in future.

- Stormy weather and tough COVID-19 restrictions have taken a heavy toll on Boxing Day sales at a normally busy time for the UK high street as customers stuck at home turned to online shopping. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)