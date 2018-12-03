PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 3

Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Shell yields to investors by setting target on carbon footprint on.ft.com/2KOEueO

Australia's GrainCorp receives $1.76 billion buyout bid on.ft.com/2U8aRsP

Ferrovial moves to step back from ailing support services on.ft.com/2E16cUj

Royal Dutch Shell will set carbon emissions targets next year and link these to executive pay, reversing its chief executive’s opposition and following intense pressure from shareholders who want fossil fuel companies to take greater responsibility for their contribution to global warming.

Australia agricultural group GrainCorp received a A$2.4 billion ($1.76 billion) bid from asset management company Long-Term Asset Partners Ltd.

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial is looking to sell its global support services division, which includes its UK subsidiary Amey, as the company seeks to narrow its focus to transport infrastructure.

$1 = 1.3604 Australian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

