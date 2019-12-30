PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Italian football club AS Roma is nearing a deal to be bought by a consortium led by U.S. billionaire Daniel Friedkin, according to people briefed about the matter.

- Britain’s digital bank Monzo is weeks away from raising new funds of range between 50 million pounds ($65.48 million) and 100 million pounds in a deal, which is expected to completed early next year.

- Jingye Group, British Steel’s Chinese buyer, is struggling to agree new contracts with suppliers, according to people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.7637 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)