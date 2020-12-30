PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Scottish fishing lobby rounds on Johnson over Brexit trade deal on.ft.com/38MrLWk

Ryanair and Wizz to take away UK investor voting rights on EU exit on.ft.com/38P6J9m

COVID-19 hospital patient numbers in England rise on.ft.com/34U2Q1Q

Overview

The UK government has failed to live up to its promises to the fishing sector with an EU trade deal that will leave Britain with “one hand tied behind our back”, the leading Scottish fishing lobby said on Tuesday.

Ryanair Holdings Plc and Wizz Air Holdings Plc are to take away the voting rights of UK shareholders as a result of Britain’s exit from the EU.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has surpassed the April peak in England, according to official data that emerged as the UK government prepared to decide whether to tighten restrictions on millions of Britons. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)