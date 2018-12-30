PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Some popular applications for Android smartphones are sharing data with Facebook Inc without user consent in a potential violation of European Union regulations, campaign group Privacy International said.

Britain’s markets watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said on Sunday that it plans to overhaul its treatment of whistleblowers to make it easier for people to come forward.

Susanna Dinnage, who was due to take charge as new chief executive of the Premier League, has changed her mind and will not be replacing Richard Scudamore, the Premier League said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)