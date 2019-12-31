PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Low-paid workers to get 6.2% rise with plans to lift living wage on.ft.com/3548Cv6

- David Jones, saviour of Next, dies aged 76 after Parkinson's battle on.ft.com/2QAcNtg

- Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut after house arrest in Japan on.ft.com/35gyC6I

- EssilorLuxottica discovers 'fraudulent activities' at Thai plant on.ft.com/2F8HKj2

Overview

- Low-paid workers in the UK will get a 6.2% rise from next April as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to shore up support among working class voters.

- David Jones, former Chief Executive Officer of Next Plc , has died aged 76 after a decades-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

- Former Nissan-Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn who is accused of financial misconduct has left Japan where he was on bail and has arrived in Lebanon.

- EssilorLuxottica SA has discovered “fraudulent financial activities” at one of its plants in Thailand, that may lead to a 190 million euros ($212.95 million) hit to the eyewear group. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)