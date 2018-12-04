PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Neiman Marcus bondholder revolts over restructuring on.ft.com/2FZLeHK

P2P lender Zopa granted full UK banking licence on.ft.com/2BOtfjB

Crossrail to demand 'hundreds of millions' in fresh bailout on.ft.com/2zF72D9

Overview

The board of Neiman Marcus allowed its private equity owners to “improperly strip” a valuable subsidiary from the luxury department store chain, according to an aggrieved bondholder who is demanding the return of the assets.

Peer-to-peer lender Zopa has become the first of its kind to be awarded a full UK banking licence by the Financial Conduct Authority, marking the first major breakthrough by a P2P lender into mainstream banking.

London’s new train service Crossrail will demand “hundreds of millions” of pounds from the government in its third bailout of the year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)