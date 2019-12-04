PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would stay out of the upcoming British general election and denied that the United States was interested in gaining access to Britain’s National Health Service as part of a post-Brexit US-UK trade deal.

- Aviva Plc on Tuesday appointed Amanda Blanc, the first woman to be appointed as chair of the Association of British Insurers in 2018, as a non-executive director, with effect from Jan. 2.

- Sky, the pay-TV and broadband company bought by Comcast Corp last year, has chosen Elstree to build a studios complex, creating 2,000 jobs and ramping up its battle with streaming services Netflix and Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Prime. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)