PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lord Browne's DEA to buy Sierra Oil and Gas on.ft.com/2KUXiJp

Maersk pledges to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050 on.ft.com/2rmE2vg

UK banks could face multibillion pound liabilities for mis-sold mortgages — ME Group on.ft.com/2E165b8

Overview

German oil and gas producer DEA announced plans to buy Mexico’s Sierra Oil and Gas in the country’s largest upstream oil M&A deal.

Container shipping company AP Moller Maersk, pledged to cut net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, challenging an industry that is both one of the main transporters of global trade and one of the biggest polluters to come up with radical solutions in the next decade.

Claims-management technology company ME Group reckons that banks could be on the hook for billions of pounds in compensation for mis-sold mortgages.